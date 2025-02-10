Priyanka Chopra helps brother Siddharth wear sehra for wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya; see new INSIDE GLIMPSE ft Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently got her little brother Siddharth Chopra married to the love of his life, Neelam Upadhyaya. After days of enjoying the pre-wedding functions, the couple finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 7, 2025. The groom’s dear friend Anusha Dandekar hosted the sangeet and was part of the merriment. She dropped inside glimpses from the wedding, featuring PeeCee helping her brother wear the sehra. Check it out!

Minutes ago, on February 10, 2025, actress-host Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and dropped inside glimpses from the wedding event of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. The photo album opens with her posing with the newly wedded couple and greeting them lovingly at the sangeet ceremony.

It was followed by a picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas holding the silver sehra of her brother while others were trying to tie it to his turban ahead of the traditional wedding ceremony. Sharing the visuals, she penned, “Congratulations to these sweet LoveBirds. Siddy, I love that you found your Happily Ever After, you are one of the kindest souls I know and you found another that fits perfectly. Neelam you are beautiful inside out. Love you both so much! Ps. I can’t believe I didn’t get a picture with Madhu Aunty.”

Anusha Dandekar drops inside glimpses from Siddharth Chopra’s wedding:

In another clip, we see the bride making a stunning entry, followed by PeeCee escorting her brother to the main stage. Anushka also posed with Nick Jonas’s parents, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas. While Papa Jonas stunned in a pink and white bandhgala with white pants and a turban, his wife twinned with him in a lehenga-choli set in the same colors.

Lastly, there was a cute selfie of Anusha with the Citadel actress and her American singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas. A day after the wedding, PC and Nick were spotted visiting the newly married couple at their Mumbai residence. Among the celebs who attended their wedding ceremony were Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Rekha, and more.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!