Priyanka Chopra exudes casual charm; waves at paps as she arrives in Mumbai ahead of brother Siddharth's wedding: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India working on her upcoming film, SSMB29, with Mahesh Babu. Despite her busy schedule, the actress, being the family person she is, took some time off from her shoot to attend the wedding celebration of her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

On February 2, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport as she returned to Mumbai. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was clicked from afar as she stepped out of the airport premises. The actress took a moment to humbly acknowledge the paps by beaming a sweet smile and posing for them. The Desi Girl looked elated to be back in the bay as she joyfully waved at the shutterbugs before leaving.

For her latest outing, PeeCee exuded casual charm in an all-white outfit. She was seen opting for a white bralette paired with a shrug over it paired with matching shorts. She also carried a blue cap, hair left open, and stylish sunglasses that accentuated her overall fashion choice.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai

It was just a few minutes back that the actress was seen heading from the Hyderabad airport as she headed to Mumbai for her brother’s wedding. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu. It is helmed by SS Rajamouli.

The film will mark the first-ever collaboration between the trio and has already raised anticipation amongst the fans. Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about the global diva’s return to Indian cinema. A source close to the development reflecting on the project had shared with us that the film is going to be an unchartered territory for Priyanka.

It is scheduled to start production in April 2025 and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Given this timeline, the movie will be released in 2027 or 2029.

On the other hand, Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and his long-time fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya had their pre-wedding festivities, including a registry ceremony and an engagement party last year in August. The special event was attended by the couple’s close friends and family, including Priyanka and others. Several pictures from the intimate celebration went viral on the internet.