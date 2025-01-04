Priyanka Chopra is beach goddess in bikini and her fun PICS from New Year vacation with Nick Jonas are proof; don’t miss her necklace ft. Malti’s name

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her life with her beautiful family—husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Recently, she treated her followers to a series of stunning vacation pics, marking the start of the New Year. In one shot, the actress effortlessly proves she's a beach goddess, rocking a red bikini. She also shared a heartwarming moment, flaunting a necklace engraved with Malti's name, beautifully redefining motherhood in her own special way.

On January 4, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of delightful family vacation pics on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her fun-filled start to the New Year. The first picture shows her in a yellow co-ord set, radiating happiness as she poses against a backdrop of lush greenery, the beach, and colorful skies.

Take a look right below!

The second snap is absolutely unmissable—the Citadel actress stuns in a red bikini and matching hat while Nick Jonas joins her in the beach waters, with their daughter Malti playfully photobombing in the background.

In the third picture, the couple's beautiful bond is evident as they relax together, with the singer sipping his morning coffee while Priyanka laughs, sitting across from him with her legs in his lap—this sunkissed moment is pure love.

Another pic captures Malti Marie in a pink outfit, playing in the water, seen from behind. She also shared a serene shot of a conch shell, followed by images of painted white rocks with faces and names on them.

A family photo shows Priyanka, Nick, and Malti sitting on the beach, where the couple gazes lovingly at each other while Malti is lost in her own world. There's also an adorable snap of Malti in a swimsuit and hat, looking absolutely cute.

The actress also shared a couple's moment with Nick Jonas, exuding major couple goals, with the spotlight on her necklace engraved with Malti’s name. The little one also made a splash in a pool picture, and another shot captures her enjoying a cozy movie night by the bonfire.

Another heartwarming image shows the mother-daughter duo sitting near the pool, enjoying each other’s company. The last image features Priyanka in a pink bikini, relishing her pool time. These stunning moments from her vacation are filled with love, laughter, and family warmth.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025."

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user commented, “He’s got vacation eyes.” Another wrote, “I have tears in my eyes, her smile; I cannot handle it.” A fan shared, “Priyanka, I’m in love with your energy.” Someone else added, “Nick Jeeju is also wearing kaala dhaaga.” Another user commented, “Malti is too cute!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra had a jam-packed 2024, with the actress completing work on two films—Heads of State and The Bluff. She also wrapped up filming the second season of her hit spy series Citadel, which saw her spending a few months in London.

Looking ahead, she is set to make her much-anticipated return to the Indian film industry. Pinkvilla recently reported that she will team up with renowned director SS Rajamouli for his upcoming Pan-World Jungle Adventure, which stars Mahesh Babu. Filming is expected to begin in April 2025, with the movie slated for release in 2027.

