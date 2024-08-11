Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas asks Malti Marie to ‘give mumma a big hug’ as she wraps The Bluff; don’t miss their pirate selfie

Priyanka Chopra had been busy shooting for her movie The Bluff for the past few months in Australia. She has been constantly sharing updates from the set as well as her time in the country with her family on social media. Now, Priyanka has wrapped up the film with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie by her side. She dropped a special post to celebrate the wrap, which featured Nick telling his daughter to give her mother a big hug, their pirate selfie, and lots more.

Today, August 11, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a wrap post for her upcoming film The Bluff. It contained a series of photos and videos from the set and her beautiful moments with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

The first picture was an adorable selfie of Priyanka with Nick and Malti. The mother-daughter duo were seen wearing pirate hats. The second slide had a video in which the actress was seen giving her last shot and then hugging the crew members. Nick, who was recording the video, told Malti to “give mumma a big hug and say congratulations.”

There were glimpses of more souvenirs from the film, like a log book and a scented candle with Priyanka’s character name ‘Ercell’ printed on it. Priyanka posed with her crew for some heartwarming photographs. She also offered a peek into some delicious food that she had in Australia. A cute video showed Malti Marie having some fun time with her father.

More slides had Nick joining his wife for a sunkissed selfie and posing in front of her vanity. PC’s team also recorded a funny video revealing that she was filming a stunt scene. There was another selfie of the Desi Girl covered in wounds, as part of her character’s look. Nick was seen enjoying a bonfire with a scenic view in the background. The post ended with a photo of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, wearing a pirate hat.

In the caption, Priyanka expressed her feelings about concluding the filming for The Bluff. She said, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!!… and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege.”

Praising her cast and crew, Priyanka continued, “This one truly has been a labor of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!”

Talking about the beautiful locations for the shooting and conveying her happiness about going home, she added, “Also I really lucked out on the locations lottery this year. NICE GOLDCOAST LONDON. here’s to the next stop… but in the meantime.. a quick (Zzz emoji) back home. As much as I loved making this movie here I’m sooooo happy to be going home. @karlurban @safiaoakleygreen @ismaelcruzcordova @tem_morrison @therussobrothers.”

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Alongside Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. After this, she will move onto preparation for the second season of her show Citadel.

