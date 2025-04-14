Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Anniversary: Actress blesses Instagram feed of fans with romantic selfie ft husband; calls him 'home'

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022, they have been obsessed with each other, enjoying their married life while nurturing their daughter, Raha. As they celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, the National Award-winning actress took over social media with a romantic selfie with her husband, whom she called her ‘home.’

After dating for a while, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022. The couple broke stereotypes of a big fat Bollywood wedding and got married at the Mumbai apartment in the presence of their near and dear ones. Today, April 14, 2025, marks three years of them being happily married. To celebrate this special day, Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable selfie with her husband.

The image, which was clicked by the Animal actor, showcases his wife lovingly leaning on his shoulder while they enjoy a beautiful sunset together. The Jigra actress captioned the picture, “Home, always. #Happy3.”

Soon after, many B-town celebs took to the comments section to shower the couple with their love and blessings. While Neetu Kapoor dropped multiple red-heart emojis, Soni Razdan commented, “Awwww. Lovely Happy Anniversary forever.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also took a moment to congratulate “The Best Peeps.”

They were joined by Zoya Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar, who couldn’t stop gushing over their image. Rhea Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Natasha Poonawalla were among the other celebs who expressed their profound love for the Bollywood couple.

Earlier, Ranbir’s mother, Neetu, took to her Instagram Stories and penned a sweet note for them. She expressed, “Happy anniv, my cutenesses. Wishing you both love happiness always.” Alia’s mother, Soni, also posted a picture from their intimate wedding and noted, “Happy anniversary, you two sweethearts. May your love grow ever deeper.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love & War. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role. While the official release date hasn’t been announced yet, the team is looking forward to dropping it in cinemas sometime in 2026.

