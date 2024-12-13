Year Ender 2024: Tauba Tauba to Akhiyaan Gulaab, 7 best Bollywood songs for unforgettable travel experience

The year is coming to an end, and it is now time to look at the best of Bollywood. Many different Hindi songs have been released this year that could prove to be good companions on a journey. Thus, let’s look at the best Bollywood songs of 2024 for an unforgettable travel experience.

7 best Bollywood songs to elevate your travel experience:

1. Heer Aasmani

Movie: Fighter

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and sung by the duo along with B Praak, the song Heer Aasmani is penned by Kumaar. It is a soulful and energetic track from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. The song highlights the camaraderie and friendship between the Air Force officers in the film. It is certainly a good choice to add to the playlist for your next trip.

2. Akhiyaan Gulaab

Movie: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The next 2024 song on this list is Akhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The song is composed, sung, and written by Mitraz. The peppy dance number showcases the chemistry between the lead pair, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It promises to keep you hooked during your travels.

3. Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Movie: Crew

Adding some fun to the mix is Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the film Crew. It has vocals by IP Singh and Nupoor Khedkar, with music recreated by Akshay and IP Singh and lyrics written by IP Singh. This recreated version of the original number from Hero No. 1 has lively beats and an amusing vibe. It shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu’s characters smuggling gold and finally getting everything they wanted.

4. Tauba Tauba

Movie: Bad Newz

This year-ender is incomplete without mentioning Tauba Tauba, one of the biggest chartbusters of 2024. This high-energy dance number from Bad Newz is composed, sung, and written by Karan Aujla. Vicky Kaushal is seen in his element as he flaunts his Punjabi swag along with Triptii Dimri in a glamorous avatar.

5. Aaj Ki Raat

Movie: Stree 2

Another big hit from this year is the song Aaj Ki Raat from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy Stree 2. Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar have lent their voices to this dance track while Sachin-Jigar are the music composers and Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist. The song has been filmed on Tamannaah Bhatia, who mesmerizes everyone with her moves.

6. Tenu Sang Rakhna

Movie: Jigra

This soulful track from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra expresses the love and care for your loved ones. It features the magical voices of Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan, and Achint Thakkar. The music is composed by Achint Thakkar, and the lyrics are by Varun Grover. This soothing number can become your perfect partner during long travels.

7. Soni Soni

Movie: Ishq Vishk Rebound

Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound has a cool Gen Z vibe. It features Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan grooving to the voices of Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi, and Rochak Kohli. Gurpreet Saini has penned the lyrics, while the music is by Rochak Kohli. The song's refreshing feel and catchy beats make it a perfect addition to your travel playlist.

What other Bollywood songs from this year made it to your list for enjoying travel experiences?

