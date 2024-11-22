9 Allu Arjun best movies you should watch on Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms: Arya, Pushpa-The Rise, and more

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema and has a large fanbase, even outside Telugu-speaking regions. With the actor set to return to the big screens soon with Pushpa 2: The Rule, it’s only natural to take a look at some of his iconic films over the years.

Ranging from a variety of genres, which include romance to high-octane action, the icon star has not shied away from doing a multitude of characters. So, here’s a list of stylish star Allu Arjun’s superhit movies, which also have some of the best songs.

9 Allu Arjun Best Movies that you should watch on Hotstar, Netflix, Prime, and more:

1. Arya (2004)

Director: Sukumar

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Arya, directed by Pushpa’s Sukumar, is a romantic action flick headlined by Allu Arjun and Anu Mehta in the lead roles. The tale focuses on the story of Arya, a young, outgoing, and free-spirited person who falls in love with Geetha, an introverted college student.

However, Geetha gets trapped into a relationship by a spoilt brat called Ajay, a politician’s son, who makes her comply by emotionally blackmailing her. The rest of the movie focuses on whether Arya succeeds in his love or whether Geetha chooses Ajay.

The movie also had actors like Siva Balaji, Rajan P Dev, Sunil, and more in key roles The film became a breakthrough for Allu Arjun. With the cult following it received, a spiritual sequel was also made in 2009 called Arya 2.

2. Vedam (2010)

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Where to watch: Aha Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Vedam is a hyperlinked anthology movie starring Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, Manoj Bajpayee, and more in leading roles. The movie follows the tales of 5 different people: an educated slum dweller, an aspiring rock star, an old villager, a prostitute, and an ostracized Muslim man, with every one of their lives getting entangled with each other during a night at the hospital.

The movie was a huge critical success and later got remade into Tamil with the name Vaanam with Silambarasan replacing Allu Arjun’s character.

3. Parugu (2008)

Director: “Bommarillu” Bhaskar

Where to watch: Aha Video, Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Parugu is a Telugu-language romantic action movie starring Allu Arjun, Sheela Kaur, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie follows the account of a father, Neelakanta, and his two daughters, Subbalakshmi and Meenakshi.

However, on a fateful day, Subbalakshmi elopes with her lover Errababu with the help of Krishna, played by Arjun. In the hope of her return, Neelakanta captures Krishna and his friends to bring back his daughter, but things take a turn when the latter falls in love with Neelakanta’s younger daughter.

The movie was a major success in theaters and was remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, as Heropanti, starring then debutants Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film also has some superhit musical tracks composed by Mani Sharma.

4. Happy (2006)

Director: A. Karunakaran

Where to watch: MX Player, YouTube, SunNXT

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Happy is a Telugu-language romantic comedy movie starring Allu Arjun and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles. The film was the official remake of the Tamil film Azhagiya Theeye, focusing on the tale of Madhumathi, the daughter of an orthodox politician who wants her to marry someone to ensure his political success, cutting her education short.

Despite her interest only being in studies, she accidentally gets married to Bunny Bhasker, a fun and playful guy, making her disowned by her family. The rest of the movie focuses on the humorous rivalry the couple shares while living as “husband and wife” and eventually forming a connection with one another.

The movie was a moderate success in Telugu but became a blockbuster when dubbed in Malayalam and released in Kerala as Happy Be Happy, forming Allu Arjun’s large fanbase in the state. The movie also had a hit soundtrack composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

5. Julayi (2012)

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Julayi is an action comedy flick starring Allu Arjun, Sonu Sood, and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. The movie focuses on Ravi, a young guy who believes in making money through his smart skills, unlike his father, who toils daily for survival.

In his pursuit of making money, Ravi crosses paths with a criminal mastermind, Bittu. This leads Ravi to help the police using his skills, thwarting the latter’s every plan.

6. Race Gurram (2014)

Director: Surender Reddy

Where to watch: SunNXT

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Race Gurram, with Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, follows the lives of two brothers who are polarizingly different from each other. While one is a law-abiding individual, the other does things his own way, which leads them both to become enemies of a gangster turned politician.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the brothers manage to foil the gangster's plan and end his tyranny.

7. S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

S/O Satyamurthy, starring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, tells a dramatic and action-packed tale of three individuals, one who follows his heart, another his brain, and finally one who relies on strength. The first person is the son of a deceased businessman called Anand, who has sold his property to creditors and has one more person to settle.

However, when Anand and the second creditor’s daughter fall in love, things turn tense when the lender wants a document from a strong landlord and then only agrees to let him marry his daughter.

8. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo focuses on the story of Bantu, a young guy who has grown up with constant criticism and hatred from his father. However, Bantu goes on to learn that he is actually the son of a wealthy businessman and was switched at birth by his now-father, who works for them.

This leads Bantu to turn his life upside down by entering his true parentage home and carving out a space for himself amongst them without having to reveal anything. With Allu Arjun in the lead, the film also has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

9. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Director: Sukumar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is an action thriller that tells the tale of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who tries to make a name for himself by climbing the ladders of a smuggling crime syndicate, making himself a kingpin of the town.

As Arjun plays an anti-hero protagonist, the film takes us on his rise as an individual facing any threats he sees in his way without faltering, making it a must-watch film. On December 5, 2024, the film is set to receive a sequel called Pushpa 2: The Rule with Fahadh Faasil playing the main antagonist against Pushpa.

