Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals he ‘pitches in’ to look after Raha when Alia Bhatt is working; ‘He does that with a lot of love’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are doting parents to their cute daughter, Raha. While the two have expressed their parenting style on various occasions, Ramayana actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently revealed that the actor ‘pitches in' to look after his daughter when Alia is working.

During a recent conversation with Hautterfly, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talked about green flags in men. She revealed that her husband, Bharat Sahni is very supportive, a good listener, and empathetic whereas she has "verbal diarrhea."

Riddhima continued by talking about her brother, revealing how he looks after his daughter, Raha, when his wife, Alia Bhatt, is working. She said, "When Alia is working, Ranbir pitches in, which is great, and you know obviously that’s his daughter, so he does that with a lot of love, and his eyes shine when he sees his child. He is a great father, and she is an amazing mom, but when she is working, he is at home looking after her."

In an earlier conversation with Anushka Arora, Riddhima spoke fondly of her bond with her niece. She referred to Raha as “edible,” and “too cute”. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star had also revealed that they often speak on FaceTime, as she lives in Delhi and Raha is in Mumbai. She revealed that the little one loves her dog, Killian, an "adorable Shih Tzu".

While she can’t say Killian, Riddhima revealed that she often ends up calling, "Killi boo, Killi-am, boo Killiy-am so", she revealed further stating, "That’s so cute. My heart melts, and I’m like, aww my baby. She is too cute.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter the same year in November.

On the professional front, Alia is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming spy-universe film, Alpha, alongside Sharvari. The movie is poised to release next year on Christmas 2025. Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. He also has Love & War, Animal Park, and Dhoom 4 in the pipeline.

Riddhima, on the other hand, recently made her debut with the reality show series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 3, streaming on Netflix.

