Republic Day 2025: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and more celebs celebrate special day with heartfelt tributes

India marks the proud celebration of its 76th Republic Day today, with citizens uniting in joy and patriotism. Social media is abuzz with warm greetings pouring in from fans and celebrities alike. Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and others have joined in, sharing heartfelt messages to honor this special day.

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt Republic Day message on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a video of the Indian flag. Anushka Sharma also joined in, posting a warm "Happy Republic Day" note on her stories. Akshay Kumar extended his wishes as well, making the occasion even more special for fans.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the Indian flag on Instagram, sending warm Republic Day wishes to her fans. Janhvi Kapoor joined in with a heartfelt post on her stories, while Karan Johar shared patriotic clips from his films to mark the occasion.

Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also extended their wishes through their Instagram accounts. Suniel Shetty celebrated the day by posting a photo of himself proudly holding the national flag, adding to the spirit of the celebration.

Arjun Kapoor marked Republic Day with an eye-catching creative post that’s impossible to miss. Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra also joined the celebrations, sharing heartfelt wishes with their fans through Instagram stories.

Varun Dhawan shared a powerful image holding the national flag, celebrating India's unity on Republic Day. Accompanied by his message, "On this Republic Day, let’s celebrate the strength of our unity," he also added hashtags #JaiHind and #1yeartoborder2, showing his patriotism and excitement for the upcoming film.

Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of the national flag, along with a beautiful quote by Rabindranath Tagore, reflecting the spirit of freedom and unity. He wished his followers a "Happy Republic Day" and concluded with "Jai Hind 🇮🇳." The quote beautifully captured his message of hope, progress, and a united future for India.

Shilpa Shetty shared a heartwarming video of herself waving the national flag, dressed elegantly in a stunning green suit. Radiating joy with her bright smile, she expressed her patriotic spirit, adding a heartfelt message about pride and identity tied to the nation. Her Republic Day wishes truly captured the essence of the celebration!

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt Republic Day wishes to everyone, celebrating the spirit of unity, pride, and freedom.

