Alia Bhatt casts a magic spell in black saree; Sonam Kapoor’s trendy attire steals spotlight as they attend Sabyasachi’s 25 year celebration: WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor joined other big names from Bollywood at the grand Sabyasachi event. The actress from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stunned her fans and all those who were present for the fashion occasion.

Donning a breathtaking look, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a black shiny saree and long golden earrings. Bhatt was even seen having a few rings in both of her hands while posing for the cameras. She completed the look with a black bindi.

To be precise, the actress from Student of the Year wore an exclusive look from the Sabyasachi 25-year runway show.

It was a handcrafted black Murshidabad silk sari paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, Alia Bhatt donned this look with hand-painted appliqués, that even had semi-precious stones and tea-dyed crystals. The ornament in discussion here also had tinted sequin, hand-cut sequins on metallic threads.

Coming to the other big name, who impressed the attendees of the Sabyasachi event, Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing an A-line skirt with buttons in the front and a satin sleeveless top. The actress from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo layered this outfit with a unique fur trench coat and ultimately completed her look with an ethnic diamond and pearl choker and pumps.

For those who do not know, the two fabulous actresses attended this event hosted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the highly acclaimed fashion designer, celebrating 25 years of his brand. Other B-Town celebrities who were present for the event: Ananya Panday, Aditi RAo Hydari, as well as Siddharth.

