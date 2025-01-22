Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com has a special connection to Dil Se, Guru; know here

The upcoming film Param Sundari is among the most highly anticipated releases of 2025, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The duo is currently filming in Kerala. Interestingly, recent updates suggest that the movie’s shoot shares a unique link with Mani Ratnam’s iconic films like Iruvar and Dil Se, adding an extra layer of intrigue for fans.

According to Filmfare, Param Sundari shares a special connection with Mani Ratnam's cinematic legacy. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra recently filmed at the Athirappilly waterfalls, the iconic location where Mani Ratnam shot memorable scenes for films like Iruvar, Dil Se, Raavan, and Guru. With such a stunning backdrop, fans can expect visually breathtaking sequences in Param Sundari, as the picturesque locations promise to elevate the movie's charm.

A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picturesque waterfall view from the sets of Param Sundari on his Instagram story. He captioned the video, "Namaskaram Kerala."

The upcoming film, directed by Dasvi helmer Tushar Jalota, reportedly revolves around a love story between a North Indian man, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, and a South Indian woman, played by Janhvi Kapoor.

Filmed in the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the movie is said to offer a heartfelt narrative where two contrasting worlds intersect. Described as a rollercoaster journey of laughter, chaos, and surprising twists, the film promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance and comedy.

Dinesh Vijan shared with Variety that the film features intriguing elements, including its unique music and Janhvi Kapoor portraying a South Indian character, alongside Sidharth Malhotra as a boy from Northern Delhi.

He described the dynamic conflict between the characters as "very cool" and likened it to taking the essence of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to a new level, infused with a high-tech twist. Vijan further explained that the film delves into a world reminiscent of Kantara, exploring themes beyond what the audience might expect.

The first-look posters of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra from their upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy have been unveiled. Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025

