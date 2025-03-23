Sikandar Trailer Launch: Salman Khan is one dotting son helping dad Salim Khan enter venue; fans call it ‘Best father and son bond’

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan made his fans jump in joy when he announced the trailer launch date of his upcoming action thriller, Sikandar. After waiting with bated breath, viewers were finally able to enjoy the power-packed trailer that dropped today, March 23, 2025. While Khan and the team of Sikandar attended the grand event, his father, Salim Khan, also arrived to show his support. Just like a dotting son, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood made sure to escort his father inside the venue, winning hearts online. Check it out!

At the grand trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan was joined by director AR Murugadoss, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, among many others. Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, also attended the event, showing his support for the team.

In a viral video from the event, the Tiger 3 star was seen helping his elderly father climb up the platform so that he could easily enter the event venue. Like a dotting son, Salman Khan held his dad from behind and carefully supported him.

Salman Khan helps dad Salim Khan enter the event venue:

This responsible and heartwarming gesture by the Dabangg actor touched many hearts online. Soon after, his fans took over the comments section and dropped multiple red heart emojis on the video. A user also commented, “Best father and son bond. love you salman sir,” while another wrote, “I just love the bond that Salman shares with his parents including Helen aunty.”

A third also stated, “Best bond a man could ever have,” while a fourth opined, “The reason for his undeniable success.” Some also titled him as the “best son in the world.”

Fans shower love on Salman Khan and Salim Khan’s bond:

Coming to the upcoming actioner, Sikandar is an AR Murugadoss directorial, which is led by Salman Khan and Animal fame Rashmika Mandanna. They are joined by an impressive cast of actors, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, Kishore, and more.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the mass entertainer is all set to hit big screens on March 30, 2025.