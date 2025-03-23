Sikandar Trailer Launch: Salman Khan says his films always cross 100 crore because of fans' love; 'Picture achi ho, buri ho...'

As promised, Salman Khan made Sunday extra special for his fans by dropping the exhilarating trailer of his upcoming movie, Sikandar. The makers hosted a grand trailer launch, which was attended by almost the entire star cast of the action-thriller. At the event, the bhaijaan of Bollywood acknowledged the love of his fans who make sure all his movies reach the Rs 100 crore mark picture acchi ho, buri ho'. Check it out!

There were several glimpses from the grand trailer launch of Sikandar that went viral online. While interacting with the audience and the media at the star-studded event, the actor acknowledged the love of his fans.

He can be seen saying, "Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive, it's the love of the people. Picture acchi ho buri ho, vo (audience) Rs 100 crore toh paar kara hi dete hai. Rs 200 crore, Rs 100 crore boht pehle ki baat hai. (It doesn't matter if the film is good or bad; the audience makes sure that it crosses the Rs 100 crore mark.)

When the host stated that it's not just Rs 100 crore but Rs 200 crore, the superstar agreed to the same, adding, "Rs 100 crore boht pehle ki baat hai. (Rs 100 crore was a long time ago.)"

Another clip that grabbed the attention of his ardent admirers was when Salman graciously performed his duties towards his father, Salim Khan. In a video, the Sultan actor was seen carefully escorting his elderly dad side the venue. The legendary screenwriter came to the trailer launch to show his support and shower his blessings on the entire team of Sikandar.

Apart from Salim Khan, the event was attended by director AR Murugadoss, along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The female lead of the mass entertainer, Rashmika Mandanna, also made a stylish entry at the event. She was joined by her co-stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Anjini Dhawan.

While the trailer of the upcoming film was unveiled on March 23, 2025, the movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 30, 2025.