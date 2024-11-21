Suhana Khan swaps her bodycon dress for a gorgeous green bandhani kurta set, and it’s perfect for pre-wedding events

On November 20, the Gen-Z style diva Suhana Khan embraced traditional wear that was quite a surprise to us as she stepped out with her family to cast her vote. Wearing a green kurta set, Suhana while fulfilling her responsibilities as a citizen, made a strong statement about how one can slay effortlessly. Now let us get into the details of her attire.

When the time to vote came, Suhana Khan made sure to do it in style. She sported a beautiful green kurta set that was from Eeshva India. The entire outfit is made from rich quality modal silk with the straight-cut kurta boasting of a V-shaped neckline that is elaborately decorated with gota work on the neck and sleeve edges in just the right amount of bling. There was a classic bandhani print decorating the kurta which was also present on the fitted straight-cut pants that matched the kurta, making the entire look very put together. Her outfit is worth Rs 3,799 only.

This attire is suitable for small get-togethers in the wedding season, and it speaks volumes about Suhana's ability to carry ethnic silhouettes without going overboard. The lightweight fabric and minimalistic yet festive design make the kurta set ideal for occasions like Mehendi or Haldi functions, as the vibrant green hue can add freshness to any celebration and can be a perfect mehendi outfit.

The look was finished off with a pair of subtle stud earrings. The length of the straight kurta and the matching slim-fit pants were accessorized with stylish black heels. Suhana kept her make-up minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Her lips were nude and she sported a little touch of tradition by wearing a red bindi which was very pleasing to the eye. She kept her hair open which increased her elegance.

Suhana Khan's green kurta set is the best guide for anyone desiring to achieve a soft and elegant look for close family weddings or active festive occasions.

As Suhana went and cast her vote, she also cast a spell on us with that impeccable sartorial choice. Be it a low-key Mehendi, or merely running errands, this look is the ultimate inspiration.

So, as the shaadi season has just begun, save this look of Suhana for your wedding events and look your best. This outfit has an understated charm which will leave you with countless compliments!

