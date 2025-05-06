Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 look disappoints netizens as they feel ‘its Johnny Depp style’
Shah Rukh Khan's MET Gala 2025 debut look has left netizens utterly disappointed. Read on to know what they feel about his look.
Ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan making his debut at the MET Gala 2025 came out fans have been waiting with bated breaths for his look. Well, Sabyasachi’s name added on more fuel to the fire and the countdown ended with the king charming everyone with his all-black look at the prestigious fashion event. But looks like his look did not meet the expectations of the fans and left them disappointed. Netizens even went on to draw a comparison between him and Hollywood star Johnny Depp.