Shah Rukh Khan striking his signature pose at MET Gala 2025 proves he is here to slay and rule: PICS inside

One of the most anticipated debuts of MET Gala 2025 had to be of Shah Rukh Khan and well it was worth the hype. He came, slayed and left no crumbs.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 06, 2025  |  05:04 AM IST |  3K
One of the most anticipated debuts of MET Gala 2025 had to be of Shah Rukh Khan and well it was worth the hype.
Picture credit: Getty Images

One of the most anticipated debuts of MET Gala 2025 had to be of Shah Rukh Khan and well it was worth the hype. The man came, slayed and left no crumbs. When we talk about King Khan it's always incomplete without his signature pose. Baadshah spreading his arms at this coveted fashion event is surely something we were not ready for and it will stay in our hearts for a long time.

Credits: Getty Images
