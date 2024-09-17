Did you know Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36 director Aditya Nimbalkar was supposed to get launched with Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘shelved’ version of IC 814?

Sector 36, the crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey, was released on Netflix on September 13, 2024. It has received a lot of appreciation from the critics. Vishal Bhardwaj recently penned a heartfelt note for the movie and expressed his happiness for its director Aditya Nimbalkar. Bhardwaj also recalled how Aditya was supposed to be launched with his version of IC 814, but it was shelved.

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram and dropped a special post for the movie Sector 36 and its director, Aditya Nimbalkar. Sharing his feelings, the filmmaker expressed, “My heart is filled with joy and delight when I see the appreciation for my associate, Aditya Nimbalkar.” Recalling their association together, Bhardwaj said, “He joined me during Kaminey and was my associate for the longest time, all the way until Pataakha.”

He further talked about how Aditya was supposed to get launched with his projects, but it didn’t work out. Bhardwaj shared, “I used to feel very sad because his launch kept getting delayed for various reasons. First, he was to co-direct my first series, Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children for Netflix, with me. Then my version of 1C 814 for Amazon. Unfortunately, both were shelved.”

He concluded, “Now, his first film is out and is being appreciated, and how. All the best, Adi. This is just the beginning. @nimbalkaraditya.”

In the comments section, Aditya Nimbalkar extended his gratitude, saying, “Sir, thankyou for everything. See you soon.” Many fans congratulated Aditya on his film, while a person requested Vishal Bhardwaj to revive Midnight’s Children. The comment read, “I was stoked when it was announced that you were going to adapt ‘midnight's children’ for a Netflix series!!! I wish you get a chance to revive that project, sir!!!”

While Vishal Bhardwaj’s version of IC 814 was shelved, a limited series based on the hijack was released on Netflix on August 29, 2024. The cast of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack features Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor, and more. The series is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Meanwhile, the movie Sector 36 is also inspired by true events. It stars Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and Akash Khurana.

