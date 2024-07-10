Deva: Shahid Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur attend wrap-up party of Rosshan Andrrews film; Watch

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon earlier this year, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Deva. Backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the team recently finished the shooting of this Rosshan Andrrews directorial.

On July 9, the makers organized a wrap-up party in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor arrives solo for Deva's wrap-up party

In a video on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor can be seen coming out of his car for the wrap-up party. Shahid looks oh-so-dashing as he poses for the paparazzi outside a restaurant.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor is sporting a faded hair look. He opted for a white tee and blue jeans and completed his look with a mud colored-jacket on top.

Watch the video here:

Siddharth Roy Kapur is backing the film, Deva

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur also celebrated the wrap-up party of Deva along with the star cast. Siddharth wore a beige shirt with blue jeans for the occasion. He posed for the paparazzi outside the restaurant.

Pavail Gulati spotted for the Deva wrap party

In another video on Instagram, Pavail Gulati, who has worked in films like Thappad and Dobaaraa, was also spotted outside the venue. Pavail can be seen deboarding his car and posing for the shutterbugs outside the eatery.

Advertisement

The Thappad actor wore a blue tee and twinned it with blue jeans. He completed his look with a green and black shirt over it.

Watch the video here:

All about Deva

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an upcoming action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles. Its story is penned by Malayalam screenwriter-duo Bobby-Sanjay. With Deva, the writer-duo is marking their debut in the Hindi cinema.

In Siddharth Roy Kapur's production, Shahid plays the role of a police inspector, Deva, who investigates a high-profile case. The actor is sporting a short hairstyle for his role in the film which will remind cinephiles of his Haider look.

The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

Deva will hit the screens on October 11, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra.