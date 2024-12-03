Shalini Passi reveals she has ‘never counted’ rooms in her Delhi mansion, has in-house tailor: 'I’ve fed all of Delhi'

Shalini Passi, the Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist grabbed attention with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3. In a recent chat, she shared intriguing details about her opulent mansion, revealing that she’s never bothered to count the rooms. With an in-house tailor to match her lifestyle, she also opened up about her love for cooking, saying she’s served countless meals to the people of Delhi.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Shalini Passi gave a glimpse into her meticulously curated lifestyle and her grand Delhi mansion, which she shares with her husband Sanjay and their son Robin. The house, a five-year project, was completed in 2010.

When asked about the number of people living in the spacious home, she described them as 'loads of people, they’re like my family'. Interestingly, she confessed she’s never bothered to count the number of rooms in her expansive home. She said, “I’ve never counted."

Shalini also revealed her innovative approach to fashion, saying she rarely wears the same clothes twice. When she does, she transforms them by cutting, reworking, and dip-dying fabrics to create fresh, unique pieces. She also mentioned having a tailor at home who helps with these transformations. She said, “We have a master ji at home, he helps me out with this.”

Shalini Passi shared that her meals are carefully planned around nutritional needs, with each vegetable chosen for its specific benefits. She also revealed her passion for cooking and said, "I’ve cooked a lot of food in my day, I’ve fed all of Delhi. I used to love desserts; I would make 10 cakes for events, like my birthdays."

She further revealed an amusing detail about her home, revealing that a group of 30 monkeys often visits her property. According to her, the monkeys love coming over to her house.

Shalini Passi married Sanjay Passi, Chairman of Pasco Group and head of his father’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh, in 1989. They have a son, Robin Passi.

The third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix on October 18, 2024. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the reality series featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla in leading roles.

