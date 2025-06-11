Sidhu Moosewala's documentary released on YouTube amid court case against screening, 3 new songs out on birth anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most influential artists of all time, was shot dead at the age of 28 in Mansa, Punjab, in 2022. Three years after his untimely demise, a documentary on the late singer has been released on YouTube amid a court case over its screening. Also, three new songs are out as a tribute to him.

The BBC World Service on Wednesday released a documentary on Sidhu Moosewala on YouTube, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the late Punjabi singer. It is out in two episodes which covers his early life, rise to fame, controversies, and murder. This comes ahead of its scheduled screening in Mumbai this afternoon, for which a controversy has erupted over its release.

Reportedly, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, has filed a petition in a court in Mansa, Punjab, seeking a stay on the screening. Singh, who has strongly opposed the screening, claims that the documentary was made without his permission and alleges that it features false content about his late son's murder, the Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala's three new songs have been out on his official YouTube channel to remember the late Punjabi singer. The new tracks, titled 0008, Neal, and Take Notes, are part of an extended play called Moose Print. A total of 11 songs have been added to the channel posthumously, including the new ones.

Sidhu Moosewala was born on June 11, 1993, in Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab. The 28-year-old singer and rapper had garnered a great fan following over the years. His popular songs include Old Skool, So High, Same Beef, Legend, and many more.

Moosewala was murdered by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022, while he was travelling in his car. His assassination sent shockwaves across the nation and globally back then, leaving family and fans in grief.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

