Katrina Kaif reveals her favorite comfort meal is ‘always going to be pancakes’; says she also enjoys THIS dish made by mother-in-law

Katrina Kaif shares a heartwarming bond with her husband Vicky Kaushal’s family. She often takes to social media to share adorable pictures with her in-laws. Recently, Katrina opened up about her favorite comfort meal and revealed that it would always be pancakes. She also mentioned that she enjoyed parathas made by her mother-in-law.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal her comfort meal. In response, she said, “It’s always going to be pancakes; it’s the greatest dish ever created.” The actress added that she has recently begun to enjoy parathas made by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal paired with makhan (butter).

Katrina Kaif makes sure to spend some quality time with her mother-in-law. The duo visited Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in February 2025. Pictures and videos of the actress taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam had gone viral on the internet. Vicky Kaushal also visited the pilgrimage a few days before his wife.

Back in 2024, Katrina Kaif shared some heartwarming pictures with her mother-in-law on the special occasion of Karva Chauth. In one picture, Katrina was seen taking her blessings as they sat together wearing stunning sarees. In another photo, Veena Kaushal kept her hands on Katrina’s cheeks and looked at her lovingly. They also posed for a perfect family picture with Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif. Have a look!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Katrina and her mom-in-law’s bonding in the comments section. They called the actress a perfect ‘bahurani.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas. The mystery thriller was released in January 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for new announcements of her films.

Katrina was supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, the shooting of the road trip film was delayed and there is no update yet on when it will start. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Farhan Akhtar mentioned that he will definitely make the movie.