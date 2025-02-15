Prateik Babbar’s sister Juhi Babbar Soni on not being invited to his wedding with Priya Banerjee: ‘He is surrounded by a few people…’

Valentine’s Day 2025 was a special one for Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee as they tied the knot after dating for a few years. Prateik’s half-brother Arya Babbar recently revealed that the Babbars were not invited to the wedding. Now, his half-sister Juhi Babbar Soni has opened up about the same. She mentioned that Prateik was under the influence of a few people.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Juhi Babbar Soni reacted to Arya Babbar’s statement and said that he was ‘hurt’ like everyone else. However, she stated that nothing could change the fact that Prateik Babbar was her brother and they were children of Raj Babbar.

Juhi mentioned, “Right now, he is surrounded by a few people—whom we don't wish to name—who have influenced him. But we don't want to sandwich him in the middle because that won't help anyone.” She clarified that she didn’t mean Prateik was caught between the family and his new bride Priya Banerjee. She called Priya ‘wonderful’ and believed that Prateik was lucky to have found her.

Juhi continued, “The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else—someone desperate for publicity and importance.” She said that those people thought that Prateik’s siblings and father would take the attention on his wedding. She added that her family's only wish was to see Prateik happy and peaceful.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Juhi Babbar Soni emphasized that there was no issue from their side. She recalled dancing a lot during the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor’s first wedding. She stated that when Prateik’s first marriage ended, their father stood beside him and helped him.

Juhi shared, “Right now, maybe he is processing things in his own way, woh khud ko khoj raha hai zara sa (he's searching himself a little).” She said that she and her parents understood Prateik’s situation. Juhi was positive there will be many occasions in the future when they will celebrate together. “For now, we are letting it pass,” she concluded.

On February 14, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee made their first appearance for the paparazzi after their marriage. The newlyweds twinned in ivory attire and shared some affectionate moments.