Sonakshi Sinha celebrates dad Shatrughan Sinha and hubby Zaheer Iqbal’s birthdays together, shares THIS fact about them
Sonakshi Sinha shared a video celebrating her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and husband Zaheer Iqbal's birthdays, revealing an interesting fact about their special day. Don't miss it!
Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are known for their playful moments and sharing celebrations with fans on social media. Recently, Sonakshi celebrated both Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha's birthdays, revealing that their special days fall just one day apart. She shared a video capturing the joyous celebration with her followers.
Sonakshi Sinha shared a vlog on her YouTube channel featuring the celebration of her dad, Shatrughan Sinha, and hubby, Zaheer Iqbal's birthdays. At the start of the video, Sonakshi excitedly revealed, "I bet you didn't know that December 9th is my dad's birthday and December 10th is Zaheer's, so it's a double celebration!"
The video opens with a beautifully decorated dining table, setting the perfect vibe for the celebration. Guests start arriving, including Rakesh Roshan, adding to the excitement. Sonakshi welcomes her father, Shatrughan Sinha, with a dance, followed by a heartfelt hug from her mom.
The atmosphere is filled with laughter, endless conversations, and joyful moments. Rekha also makes an appearance, greeting Shatrughan with a respectful touch to his feet. Zaheer Iqbal's grand entrance adds to the festivities, making the video a must-watch.
The celebration continues with a cake-cutting moment, and Sonakshi is seen in awe as she looks at her father's magazine covers from the '70s, clearly impressed.
Check out the video right below!
In the video, Zaheer showcases a casual yet stylish look, donning a white T-shirt paired with a black jacket and a chain with a locket. On the other hand, Sonakshi stuns in a pink dress layered with a trendy denim jacket, effortlessly completing her chic ensemble.
After dating for seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June last year. They chose to tie the knot on June 23, marking the same date they began their relationship.
