Sonam Kapoor's Aisha co-star makes real estate purchase of whopping Rs 37 crore in Mumbai; find deets

Sonam Kapoor's Aisha co-star and actress Amrita Puri, together with her parents Aditya and Anita Puri, has acquired a luxury apartment in the posh Lower Parel area of Mumbai. As per property documents accessed by Square Yards and confirmed via the Registration Department's official portal, the lavish property deal was finalized in April 2025 for a reported sum of Rs 37 crore.

The apartment is situated in World One, a part of the iconic World Towers project by the Lodha Group. Covering a built-up area of around 505.85 square metres (approximately 5,446.53 square feet), the opulent residence also comes with rights to four reserved car parking spots, a common feature in high-end Mumbai real estate deals.

Alongside the hefty purchase price, the family also paid Rs 2.22 crore in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration fees.

Lower Parel remains one of Mumbai’s most coveted residential neighborhoods, celebrated for its soaring skyscrapers, upscale amenities, and strategic location near major commercial hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point

The upscale locality of Lower Parel also counts several prominent personalities among its residents, including actors Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor, author Amish Tripathi, and former cricketer Zaheer Khan.

Amrita Puri, recognized for her roles in Sonam Kapoor-led Aisha, Kai Po Che!, and the hit series Four More Shots Please!, has carved a niche for herself across film and digital platforms. She is the daughter of Aditya Puri, the esteemed former Managing Director of HDFC Bank and one of the country’s most influential banking figures.

Amrita Puri began her acting journey in 2010 with the film Aisha, where she shared the screen with Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, and Anand Tiwari.

She was most recently seen in the mystery-thriller Neeyat, alongside Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor, and portrayed a journalist in Anubhav Sinha’s IC814: The Kandahar Hijack.

As of now, the actress has not officially revealed details about her next project. On the personal front, Puri tied the know with restaurateur Imrun Sethi in Bangkok on November 11, 2017. Photos from Amrita’s fairytale wedding captured widespread attention, with many admiring the joyful bride. However, less than two years into their marriage, the couple decided to part ways and file for divorce.

