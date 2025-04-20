INSIDE Athiya Shetty’s hubby KL Rahul’s 33rd birthday ft. special cake by Evaarah for her ‘papa’ and more; PICS

It was just a few days back that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the first glimpse of their daughter, Evaarah. The special post was shared on Rahul’s 33rd birthday, and now, most recently, the cricketer shared glimpses of his birthday celebration with a love-filled cake by their little daughter, and no doubts that it will leave your heart melting.

On April 20, the multi-picture post shared by KL Rahul was captioned, "Let 33 begin." It began with an adorable selfie of the cricketer as he flashed a sweet smile to the camera. It was followed by a blue colored cake with a candle. "Happy birthday papa, we love you," read the text, written in multiple colors. The third video captured an endearing moment of the cricketer playing with their pet.

In one of the clips, the cricketer is also seen celebrating his special day with little kids. A cake was placed on the table while the kids were seen joyfully clapping. The post concluded with a special statue that featured a toy with a baby on his lap— a perfect dedication to Rahul’s new fatherhood phase.

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section extending their warm wishes on his 33rd year, while many wished him for his upcoming match. A section of users also gushed over the adorable post with one fan expressing, "Awwiee so cuteee", another fan stating, "Cake is so cute" while a third user stated, “I hope 33 is kinder to you."

An ardent fan noted, "Amidst loud victories, it’s your quiet reverence for little joys that truly echoes depth."

It was on Friday, April 18, that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posted a glimpse of their little one while the cricketer held her in his arms and his wife looked adorably at her. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God," the post was captioned.

The new parents attracted warm wishes from Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, Alia Bhatt, Vishal Mishra, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor and more.

Arhiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, last month on March 24, 2025.

