Chhorii 2 Twitter Review: Has Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer impressed fans? Read 9 tweets if you plan to watch supernatural thriller

The long-awaited supernatural thriller Chhorii 2 started streaming from April 11, 2025. Following the success of its first part, the makers are back with its sequel that features Soha Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Hardika Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani in the key roles. After watching the film, netizens were quick to share their reviews on Twitter.

Chhorii 2 has received mixed responses from the audience, with many praising the performances of the actors while a few seemed disappointed over its storyline, comparing it to its previous outing.

A fan wrote, "Overall #Chhorii2 is a gd experience 2 wtch 1 N I m happy tht Watched it 1 go without scaring @FuriaVishal. Horror is nt my fav gener yet wtched it fr #GashmeerMahajani he is apt in playing Samar Pratap never tried to overdo N ws natural luvd Ishani Samarscens (accompanied by okay emoji) Nushrat is (accompanied by okay emoji)."

Another fan wrote, "Watched #Chhorii2OnPrime and absolutely loved that lil girl and Gashmeer Mahajani (actually watched it for him only) The movie has some bold sequences with Nusrat and keeps audience tied to it. A must-watch for #GashmeerMahajani."

A user impressed by the performances stated, "#Chhorii2 #Chhorii2OnPrime @sakpataudi and #NushrrattBharuccha deliver a power-packed performance. Nailed in every single frame, especially Soha Ali Khan, absolutely brilliant. Watch this for these two amazing performances."

Another fan hailed it to be "must-watch" and noted the storyline brilliantly blends with social issues and supernatural horror. He opined that the film is a "decent watch," further heaping praise on the performances of all the actors.

Meanwhile, one fan shared, "#Chhorii2 is a well-made horror flick and it works due to an engaging plot and superb performances by @sakpataudi @Nushrratt and others . All scenes except the soul draining scene work well. There is a hint on 3rd part as well. Good stuff."

A disappointed fan stated,"I rated Chhorii 2 (2025) 1/10 on IMDb. It completely mishandles a serious issue like child marriage, reducing it to a gimmicky plot device. The sequel undermines the original story, with poor special effects and excessively long hallucination sequences."

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

