INSIDE Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash: Race 4 duo Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra add sparkle to the night; Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari and more pose

The week before Diwali 2024 has been filled with various grand parties and celebrations in the film industry. Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash on October 26, which was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. Now, inside glimpses from the party have surfaced on the internet. Race 4 duo Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra added sparkle to the night, while Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari, and more posed for the camera.

Ramesh Taurani recently took to Instagram and shared a reel of inside pictures from the Diwali party held at his house. Sidharth Malhotra, who is set to star in the producer’s Race 4, posed for multiple photos. He even met Varun Dhawan’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Saif Ali Khan, who is also returning to the Race franchise, was all smiles in a pink kurta.

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning, while Alpha actress Sharvari shared a laugh with Ramesh Taurani. Saif was seen interacting with Vijay. Pooja Hegde, who was recently reported to have been cast in Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, posed with the director. Mrunal Thakur, the other heroine in the project, also joined them.

The Ishq Vishk Rebound cast Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grrewal struck a pose for happy pictures. Other guests who got clicked at the party were also slaying in their traditional ensembles.

These included Aparshakti Khurana, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Maniesh Paul, Huma Qureshi, Raashii Khanna, Munjya’s Abhay Verma, Sunny Kaushal, Sriram Raghavan, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alaya F, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Arshad Warsi, Anshula Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fardeen Khan, Siddharth Anand, Sharman Joshi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and more.

The caption of Ramesh Taurani’s post read, “Grateful to be surrounded by love and light, we made more memories with the ones who add sparkles in our lives. This is how we ushered the festivities of Diwali 2024, this weekend!”

