Meet actor born to Bollywood veterans, related to popular film star, worked with Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and also featured in international series

This young lad has grown up watching movies and being part of the Indian film industry. Born to actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, he is also the half-brother of handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor. They even shared the screen in his first screen appearance as a child. Well, if you haven’t guessed already, today we’re exploring the personal and professional front of Ishaan Khatter.

With his parents, Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, delivering several hits in their acting careers, Ishaan Khatter was always exposed to the magical world of entertainment. He even worked as a child artist in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, which featured his brother Shahid Kapoor. For the unknown, Ishaan and Shahid are related through their mother. Shahid is Neelima’s son from her first marriage with actor Pankaj Kapur.

Despite that, the brothers share a lovely relationship and are often seen bonding over bike rides and their love for cinema. He also trained under acclaimed filmmakers and worked as an assistant director in Udta Punjab starring Shahid, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

After getting his formal training, Ishaan led Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds, back in 2017. Viewers and critics lauded his performance in his debut movie as an adult. Next, he was seen in Dhadak with debutant Janhvi Kapoor. The Shashank Khaitan film marks his first commercially successful film, co-produced by Karan Johar.

In 2020, she shared the screen with Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat in Khaali Peeli. While working his way to the top in Bollywood, he also backed a couple of projects overseas. Khatter starred in the British miniseries titled A Suitable Boy. The TV drama also featured Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey and more.

He was also seen playing the role of Shooter Dival in the 2024 American miniseries, The Perfect Couple, alongside Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, Dakota Fanning, and others. Apart from that, Ishaan worked with Katrina Kaif in the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot. Fursat and Pippa are some of the other projects he has worked on.

