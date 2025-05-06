Diljit Dosanjh with turban and sword is ready to rule MET Gala 2025 like true Indian Prince: WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh is all set to make his smashing MET Gala 2025 debut and we are loving the way he has stuck to his Indian roots for this global platform.
Diljit Dosanjh is one name who has never left his roots despite going global. He has always set a benchmark, be it with his fashion game or with his songs on a global platform. And he did it again with his MET Gala 2025 look. The first look of his out is here and we are loving the Indian groom touch to his royal outfit.