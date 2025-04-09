THROWBACK: When Sushmita Sen revealed she could have made a ‘mistake’ of marrying the wrong person: ‘I have managed to walk away…’

Sushmita Sen has often shared how the people in her life are important to use. Be it her love life, her relationship with her parents, or her two daughters, the actress has never shied away from expressing her love and admiration for them. However, the former beauty queen once revealed that she almost got married to the wrong person. Having said that, she managed to walk away from it. Read on!

Advertisement

An epitome of grace, Sushmita Sen’s demeanor showcases how lovely the actress is. Despite having some unpleasant experiences in life, she has never named or shamed anyone associated with her. In an old interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the actress revealed making the mistake of almost marrying the wrong person.

While talking about her past relationship, the Aarya actress started by saying that the more relationships one has, the more they grow. She further expressed her gratitude to all the wonderful people in her life who left at the right time for her to grow. Talking about the men she dates, the actress said in the old interview that they’re all amazing men “and so wrong for me.”

The Taali actress further revealed that she has been “lucky” when it came to marriage. Sharing her reason behind it, the diva explained that there have been times when she could have made a mistake.

Advertisement

“But something, somewhere has gone wrong, and told me in no uncertain words that ‘This is wrong, this will not work out’. And then, with as much dignity left, I have managed to walk away from it,” said the Biwi No.1 actress. Sen concluded by saying, “Why wait for somebody else to celebrate you?”

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen spoke about being labeled as opinionated for expressing her views. Sharing her two cents on the matter, the Bollywood veteran divulged, “Opinionated absolutely, I have faced.” She further stated that back in the 90s, if a woman didn’t agree with everything and asked what she should be doing in her role, they were labeled difficult as an actor to deal with.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen recalls being labeled 'difficult' in 90s; opens up on paying price for her 'authenticity'