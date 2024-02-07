EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen says Aarya is 'very modern understanding of stree shakti'

Sushmita Sen is a popular and successful actress in Bollywood. Over the years, she has acted in some of the most successful and acclaimed films and shows. The actress is currently gearing up for Aarya: Antim Vaar which will be out in two days. Ahead of its release, she gave an interview to Pinkvilla in which Sushmita spoke about how her role is dear to her.

Sushmita Sen says Aarya is dear to her

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen was asked if, in terms of strength, the character of Aarya is closest to her. In response, the actress said: "Aarya is very dear to me yes. I think Aarya is a very modern understanding of stree shakti (women's power)."

She further said that given Aarya's environment, the show would not have been made in earlier times. "It is the right time to make it", she said. Sushmita then added, "And that kind of strength that Aarya embodies, and all the characters in it."

Sushmita Sen learnt Kalaripayattu for Aarya

In an earlier interview with IANS, Sen spoke about learning Kalaripayattu for her role in Aarya. She said: “I adore action sequences. I’ve developed a mindset to embrace every opportunity, even if it involves risks,” and added, "To prepare for these action-packed moments, I learned Kalaripayattu from a professional. It left me wondering why I didn't try it earlier."

The actress said that more than the strength, one can see an expression of 'vulnerability' on her face during the action scenes. The official trailer of Aarya season 3, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar was released last month and it was well received. The series features Sen, Sikander Kher, Ila Arun, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen said that in tough times only people who love you will be able to lift you up. She explained: “I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you.”

