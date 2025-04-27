Triptii Dimri, rumored BF Sam Merchant are 'letting the calm sink in' together at beach vacation? Latest PICS suggest so

Triptii Dimri’s personal life came under the microscope when she became the national crush after her stint in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. Since then, she has been spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, multiple times. While the couple never openly spoke about their relationship, fans were pretty clear they’re in a loving and happy space. Now, visuals posted by the celebs prove that they’re enjoying a picturesque sunset together during their recent vacation. Check it out!

A while ago, on April 27, 2025, Triptii Dimri dropped multiple images of a pretty sunset by the beach. She also shared some stunning photos of herself, dressed in a two-piece outfit, as the setting sun illuminates her beautiful face. She also gave her fans a peek of the view that she enjoyed this evening while she took “a moment to just pause.”

On the other hand, her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, also dropped similar images proving that they’re indeed vacationing together. In one of his sunset images, a couple can be seen clicking selfies by the beach, while in another, a woman can be seen riding a horse. The Laila Majnu actress had also shared a similar image in which a man was riding a horse.

Triptii Dimri- Sam Merchant drop images from beach vacation:

A while ago, Dimri also took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images from her recent getaway. The photo album opens with a stunning picture of her, overlooking the sunset. It was followed by multiple photos of her, wearing a bikini top with a short shirt. It seems like her rumored BF turned the photographer for her on their holiday. Captioning the photo dump, she penned, “Letting the calm sink in.”

Triptii Dimri drops glimpses from her latest vacation:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bad Newz, followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Currently, she is busy with Dhadak 2, an upcoming romantic drama film backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The sequel to the 2018 movie, Dhadak, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

