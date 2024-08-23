13 Laila Majnu dialogues: ‘Tu hi dhund mujhe’ and more gut-wrenching lines

Originally released in 2018, Laila Majnu hit the screens again in August this year. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, it is a modernized version of the classic folklore, Layla and Majnun. The movie is remembered for the emotionally-drenched Laila Majnu dialogues and how they were smitten in love. Its meaningful dialogues sailed smoothly with the storyline as the film progressed. The dialogues in the first half of the film ooze happiness as they start their journey of love. The dialogues in the second half go deep as the lovers go through the tragedy of life.

Remember? “Pahadon ke piche waali duniya!” Let’s go beyond the mountain to cherish Laila Majnu movie quotes.

13 Laila Majnu dialogues for you that will make you believe in true love

1. “Problem ye hai na ki pichle chaar saal se main bas intezaar kar raha hoon ki ek waqt aayega sab thik ho jayega main khush ho jaunga par ab main jo kar raha hoon na jis bhi tarike se yahan pohoncha hoon khush hoon, aaj accha hai na, intezaar nahi hai.”

Remember when Avinash Tiwary as Qais Bhat becomes Majnu while longing for Laila to return to him? He says these lines after waiting for her for over 4 years.

2. “Tujhe kya lagta hai ye hum kar rahe hain? Hamari kahaani likhi hui hai. Aur ye duniya kya ye duniya ke log bhi ya hum khud bhi usse nahin badal sakte.”

It is one of the most iconic dialogues from Laila Majnu. In a scene, Qais Bhat says these lines while Laila is upset as she feels that they should break their relationship due to family feuds.

Advertisement

3. “Bahot mehnat karta hoon smart banne ke liye. Shakal acchi nahi hai na.”

Qais says these lines while flirting with Triptii Dimri's character Laila as they meet for the second time in the film. It is a response to Laila saying, “Sun tu zyada smart mat ban”.

4. “Ta umar zinda rahega ishq humara, har ek ishq ke afsane mein zikr hoga mera ya tumhara.”

Truly, their pure love is still alive.

5. “Toh nikal padenge apne pahadon ki peeche wali duniya mein, waha nadi kinaare ek chota sa ghar banayenge. Main lakdiya kaat ke launga tu khana banayegi. Sukoon se rahenge.”

Qais delivers this line while meeting Laila. In a sequence, Laila asks Qais what if her dad doesn’t agree to their union. He expresses his desire to live behind mountains with his lady love, Laila, and has planned how their lives will be.

6. “Intezzar, lamba intezaar bas thoda aur intezzar, divorce ka intezaar, iddat ka intezaar. Saamne khadi hai phir bhi intezaar. Bas intezaar, yeh intezaar pagal kar dega mujhe.”

Advertisement

This is after Laila asks Qais to wait for her more as she divorces her husband. These lines are run in a voiceover of Qais as he waits, waits, and waits more for Laila while slowly turning into Majnu.

7. “Jaa main nahi aata, ab tu hi dhund mujhe.”

Qais gate-crashes Laila’s wedding and asks her to come with him. However, she refuses to go. When she does this, Qais leaves after saying that he will not come behind her anymore.

8. “Pyar ka problem kya hai na ki jab tak us main pagalpan na ho...Woh pyaar hi nahin.”

And Qais Bhat is the prime example of being madly in love with Laila.

9. “Sunn maine tujhe flirt karne ke liye apna number nahin diya…bas janna chahti thi ki paagal log hote kaise hain.”

This is from the initial stage of their love when they exchange their numbers in the first half of the film. While Qais flirts, Laila says she wants to know what crazy people are like.

Advertisement

10. “Wo pahaad mujhe bahot fascinate karta hai. Bas aata hoon, sochta rehta hoon kya hoga uss paar…chhodunga nahin main ek din nikal jaunga, dekh loonga kya hai uss paar.”

Remember Qais and Laila going on their first date on a hilltop? While Laila asks if he comes there often, he explains how he is fascinated by a mountain. Qais says that he wants to explore it and will do it someday.

11. “Thik hai break up karte hain. Itna simple hai toh karte hain. Kaise karte hain? Matlab hota kya hai ye break up? Matlab tum yahan se uthkar jaana chahogi ya main chala jaun…mai hi chala jata hoon.”

Qais doesn't understand what break-up means as he only believes in love. This dialogue is from a scene in which Laila says they should have a breakup.

12. “Tu pagal hai Qais Bhat. Jhutha hai tu. Kuch nahin hai pahadon ke paar. Jhuth hai teri duniya aur mai ab uska hissa nahin banne wali.”

Remember how Qais comes at Laila’s wedding unannounced and she ends up saying that there is no world beyond the mountain. Laila calls his world a “lie” as both of them witness how the reality is different from what they imagined.

Advertisement

13. Meri saanson mein, mujh mein, tujh mein, har jagah bas ek hi naam…La-ilaha.”

This is when Qais as Majnu moves on from the waiting phase and feels that she resides in his soul. He imagines her at every corner of the house.

Directed by Sajid Ali, the 2018 film showcased the love tale of two lovers in a contemporary style. Which of the aforementioned dialogues did you feel connected to the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Laila Majnu: Did you also try calling Avinash Tiwary aka Qais after noting his number in film? Know hilarious story of makers’ goof-up