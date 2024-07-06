Vicky Kaushal dancing on Tauba Tauba with ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ Shehnaaz Gill at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet is collab we didn't know we needed; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal has become the talk of the town after his rocking performance in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba. The song is not only ruling the chartbusters but also the hearts of all the fans. Social media is flooded with reels and videos of this song, and we bet it must be in everyone’s mind. But we got our hands on one of the best reels on this song and it features the actor himself with Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill. This video is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet.

Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill’s inside video from Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

The popular singer Karan Aujla took to his Instagram stories to share inside footage from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal dancing to Tauba Tauba with Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill. Indeed, this is the best collab all the fans ever wanted to see.



Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba

Tauba Tauba is the first song that the makers of his upcoming movie Bad Newz have released. This song features the actor looking dapper and Triptii Dimri. This one is sung by Karan Aujla and the internet cannot stop gushing over the actor’s smooth moves and dancing skills.



Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki. Before that, he won hearts with his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. Now, he is all geared up for his upcoming movie Bad Newz. This film stars Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk along with him.

The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and the first song of the film Tauba Tauba is making everyone groove like never before.

Meanwhile, Kaushal has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Chaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

