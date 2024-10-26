WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya can’t stop laughing as dogs continue to bark at Orry’s hilarious cow costume for Halloween

Halloween 2024 is fast approaching, and many celebrities have been showcasing their creativity with their costumes. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, recently stepped out for a Halloween party in a hilarious cow costume. In a new video, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t stop laughing as dogs continued to bark at Orry’s outfit.

Today, October 26, 2024, a fanpage of Orry on Instagram shared an unseen video in which he was seen coming down the stairs in his cow Halloween costume. There were two pet dogs in the video who were continuously barking at him. Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who were also present in the clip, couldn’t contain their laughter.

Earlier, Orry shared a video of Janhvi recording him as he came out wearing the cow costume. She burst out laughing, and Orry was heard saying, “It’s not funny; you told me to dress like a cow.” Janhvi responded, “I said cowgirl, not cow.” Orry then raised his hands, flaunting his costume with a smile. The caption of the post read, “A new villain was born yesterday.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted together during parties and other occasions. Yesterday, the actress dropped an unseen photo dump on Instagram in which she shared some wholesome moments with Shikhar and her loved ones. A picture that caught everyone’s attention showed Janhvi petting a furry friend while Shikhar played with her hair. They were in the outfits that they wore to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor had multiple releases this year. She was seen in the romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and later in the spy thriller Ulajh. Her latest release was Devara: Part 1, in which she was paired opposite Jr. NTR.

Janhvi is now gearing up for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will mark her reunion with Varun Dhawan. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, it is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

