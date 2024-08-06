WATCH: New dad Varun Dhawan hops on the Cheen Tapak Dum Dum trend as he enjoys 'mast weather' of Mumbai

Varun Dhawan definitely has a knack for maintaining an engaging social media presence. The actor frequently shares updates about both his personal and professional life with his fans and followers. With the current viral trend ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ making waves online, the Baby John star took the opportunity to join in on the fun with his latest video.

Today, on August 6, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video on his social media. In the video, the actor was seen enjoying the beautiful Mumbai monsoon outside seemingly his apartment building. The actor enjoyed the weather and captured the moment on his mobile phone.

"Mast weather" followed by rain emoji, he wrote in the caption. Additionally, he also added the viral dialogue, Cheen Tapak Dum Dum in the background. In the video, the actor was seen sporting a printed jacket over a grey vest.

Just a while back, Varun taking to his Instagram handle also gave a peek into his movie night as he enjoyed Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Raja Babu. The film has recently been re-released in the theaters. The first story featured Govinda donning a pair of sunglasses and flaunting his navy look for a photoshoot. Varun mentioned the movie title and added fireworks emojis in his Instagram story.

He further shared two more glimpses from his experience of watching the iconic classic on the big screen. In the second Instagram story, Govinda was seen shaking a leg to Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu with his co-star Shakti Kapoor. He also dropped Karisma Kapoor's glimpse from Mera Dil Na Todo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has an exciting line-up of projects. He will be next seen in the Indian adaption of the American series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The action-packed series also stars Kay Kay Menon and Sikandar Kher in key roles. It is poised to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Additionally, he also has Kalees’ Baby John in the pipeline that stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Scheduled to release on Dec 25, 2024, a new poster of the film was released just a while back.

