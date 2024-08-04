THROWBACK: When Parineeti Chopra said she has 'abs because of Varun Dhawan'

Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan collaborated back in 2016 for the promotional track, Jaaneman Aah from the movie, Dishoom. The song was a super hit, with fans gushing over the duo’s crackling chemistry and jaw-dropping dance moves. In addition to this, the actress’ sizzling figure and abs also left audiences impressed. But did you know the actress had credited Citadel: Honey Bunny actor for her abs?

During the special song launch event of Jaaneman Aah in Mumbai back in 2016, Parineeti Chopra thanked her co-star Varun Dhawan for her sizzling physique. She shared that she was offered the song, and she worked on her physique, which she wanted the world to see.

“Today I have abs because of Varun. I was working on myself and wanted to show. He offered me the song, I agreed,” she said. Further, the Baby John actor revealed that they wanted to recreate the vibe of the 90s and hailed Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as their "inspirations."

In addition to this, during the song launch, she had also revealed that her onscreen kiss in the song was not a part of the script. She shared that it was Varun’s idea that they should have a kiss at the end of the song. She recalled when Varun proposed the idea during the shoot day, the film’s director and Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan wasn’t present.

"But this was not known to anyone on the sets, including Ahmed Khan (choreographer). When the kiss happened everyone was shocked seeing the addition," she had shared. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress had also called the actor "energetic" and "spontaneous" who "likes improvisation."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting line-up of projects with Citadel’s Indian adaption, Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline. The series that also stars Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, and more is poised to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 7, 2024.

Additionally, he also has Kalees’ highly-awaited Baby John in the pipeline. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. It will be released on December 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti hasn’t announced any new project as of yet.

