WATCH: Taapsee Pannu gives unmissable reaction to paps' compliment ‘aap itna acha bolti hain’; video goes viral

Taapsee Pannu and her world-famous estranged relationship with the paparazzi is no secret. The actress has openly shared her reasons for such behavior with the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, the Dunki actress’ latest interaction with the paps once again caught everyone’s attention as she reacted to them complimenting her for being well-spoken.

On December 4, Taapsee Pannu was spotted in the city while she exited from a building. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was surrounded by the paparazzi to capture her, who also indulged in a candid conversation with her. They were seen requesting the actress to pose for them. To which, she asserted, "abhi aate hue diya toh tha photo (I gave you the photo when I arrived). "

Further, she kept moving towards her parked car and Paps told her that somebody’s car was towed. In response to this, the actress candidly replied, "toh main kya karun bhai galat park karenge toh tow hogi hi (What do I do, it will be towed if it's parked wrong)".

She further asked the paps to be cautious while she made her way towards her car and one of the paps complimented her, "aap itna achi bolti hain fir bhi (you’re well-spoken still)."

Being her candid self, Taapsee replies, "itna acha? main nahin acha bolti yaar...kaun keh raha hai? Meri image aisi hai...consistent raho (Well spoken? I don’t speak well. Who said? My image is like that. Stay consistent)."

The actress made sure to greet the paparazzi with a big smile before stepping into the building. She even took a moment to wave at them as she was leaving.

In an interview with Fever FM earlier this year, the Dunki actor explained why she doesn't believe in "appeasing paps" and how the photographers misuse her statements and videos for their commercial gain.

Pannu noted that sensational news like "She's being nasty and rude to the paparazzi" is more exciting for the audience, as it prompts reactions of curiosity, making people want to see what happened. She mentioned she doesn’t consider them direct media as they are only interested in getting clicks on their portals.

Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

