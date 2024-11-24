Did Tara Sutaria take a dig at Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani with ‘Karma Is A B*tch’ post? Netizens think so

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani had their roka ceremony on Saturday. While several pictures and videos from the intimate celebration have been taking over the internet, Aadar’s ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria’s post on ‘Karma Is A B*tch’ has left fans speculating it was directed towards Jain.

On Saturday, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her latest read, "Just got my hands on @shomemak's new book! ‘Karma is a B*tch’. I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy on Amazon now,” she wrote.

After the festivities of Aadar Jain and his fianceé Alekha Advani kickstarted, the Student Of The Year 2 actress’ post caught everyone’s attention. Several internet users speculated that the actress’ post was 'directed towards her ex'.

A user wrote, "Such a tara-ific way to diss someone lollll" while another user replied, "So tara-talizing" while a third netizen mentioned, "Go girl, funny thing is the book cover has one man and two women," and another user speculated, "coincidence? I don't think so" and another user wrote, "Tara today…" and added a GIF with a girl sipping tea and text on it read, "Witnessing karma like."

In addition to this, a comment read, “So Karma for whom? Bride, groom? I’m guessing for both for marrying each other.” Another user wrote, "When you're fiance and BFF cheat on you. . They deserve more," whereas another user suggested, "Correct… this is popcorn for us, but I would never do this myself. Living well is the best revenge, if you are seeking revenge. I say don’t even seek revenge… just keep your head high and do your thing."

For the unversed, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were in a romantic relationship before parting ways in 2023. In November 2023, he also confirmed his relationship with Alekha who happened to be close friends with Aadar and Tara. She was often seen ‘third-wheeling’ the duo while they were dating.

Aadar is the grandson of the late actor-director Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain. The intimate roka ceremony was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Navya Nanda and more.

