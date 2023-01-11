When Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan; 5 times his charm worked as a magnet for heroines

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar has a massive fan following across the globe. The celebrated actor has won millions of hearts with his exceptional performances on celluloid, and irresistible charm off-screen. Not just the common audiences, but even the biggest names in the entertainment industry across the globe have a special fondness for Shah Rukh Khan. The throwback pictures and video of King Khan and celebrated Hollywood star Angelina Jolie from an IIFA event that was held 23 years ago, is the best example of the same. Here we present the 5 instances where Shah Rukh Khan's off-screen charm worked like a magnet for heroines. Have a look...

1. When Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan The pictures, which are going viral on social media are clicked at the first-ever edition of IIFA (Indian Film Academy Awards) which was held in 2000, at the Millenium Dome in London. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina Jolie shared the stage when they were invited to present the Best Actress trophy to Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her incredible performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In the pics and video that have been going viral, Shah Rukh Khan is seen announcing the winner of the Best Actress award, while Angelina Jolie looked clearly smitten by the irresistible charm of Bollywood's all-time favourite romantic hero. The Maleficent actress couldn't stop looking at the actor, as he was busy with the speech. The fans of the Pathaan star are going gaga over the throwback pictures and videos, that are taking social media by storm now.

2. Sharon Stone's starstruck moment with Shah Rukh Khan During the Red Sea International Film Festival which was held in December 2022, renowned Hollywood actress Sharone Stone had a starstruck moment with Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Stone was seated near Khan during a special event held at the film festival, and the actress was completely blown away when she realised the same. A special video, in which Sharon Stone clearly expressed her deep excitement over meeting Shah Rukh Khan, went viral on social media almost immediately. The Jawan actor, who is best known for his chivalry, went ahead and greeted the actress, leaving her in absolute awe. Later, Sharon Stone opened up about meeting Shah Rukh Khan, during an interaction with the media. "Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star-struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," said the actress. Check out Sharon Stone and Shah Rukh Khan's viral video below:

3. When Alia Bhatt forgot to 'perform' in front of Shah Rukh Khan Alia Bhatt has opened up about her deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan in many of her interviews. In her episode with King Khan on the famous talk show Koffee With Karan 5, the talented actress revealed that she forgot to 'perform' in their first scene together in the 2016-released film Dear Zindagi, just because SRK was in front of her. According to Alia, she somehow managed to finish the scene but was unable to give it her best just because she was too smitten by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Finally, director Gauri Shinde decided to go for a break and had a chat with Alia Bhatt to get things rights. The filmmaker had to convince the actress to forget that her co-star is Shah Rukh Khan, and pushed her to just imagine him as the character in the film. However, it took some time for the actress to get things right when she is acting with SRK.