SOTY duo Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra set dance floor on fire as they perform Sky Force’s viral step with Veer Pahariya; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra began their acting careers together with Student of the Year. The duo’s bond is greatly admired by their fans. A recent video of Varun and Sidharth from a star-studded bash has surfaced on the internet. They were seen setting the dance floor on fire as they performed the viral dance step from the movie Sky Force with Veer Pahariya.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra graced Maddock Films’ celebration in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. In one inside video from the party, Varun and Veer Pahariya were seen energetically grooving to the Sky Force song Rang and doing the latter’s famous one-leg dance step. Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan were also present on the stage.

Sidharth joined Veer and Varun in doing the dance move. Sid’s SOTY co-star even put an arm around him at the end.

Fans gushed over Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s camaraderie in the comments section, leaving red hearts and fire emojis. One person exclaimed, “OMGGGGGG,” while another wrote, “We would love to see Sid Varun together again.”

Earlier, Karan Johar also shared an inside glimpse from the Maddock celebration. He posed with his ‘students,’ Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra for a selfie. The filmmaker shared the photo on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Favorites Forever!!!!” along with red heart emojis.

Other guests who were present at the party included Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Triptii Dimri, Sharvari, Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, and more.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for an exciting lineup of releases. He has the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor scheduled to hit the big screens in September. Border 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are also part of his lineup.

Sidharth Malhotra is also working with Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari. VVAN - Force of the Forest and Race 4 are the other films in his pipeline.

