Who is Jahaan Kapoor? 7 things to know about Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s son set for acting debut with 90 Feet from Home

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor is making headlines as he is set for his acting debut with the English film 90 Feet from Home. His family and friends have showcased their support and are excited for him to start this new chapter. From Jahaan’s birthday to social media, here are 7 things to get to know this star kid better.

1. Jahaan Kapoor was born to actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor on May 26, 2005. He will turn 20 this year, 2025.

2. Jahaan belongs to a prestigious film family. He is the grandson of producer Surinder Kapoor. Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are his uncles. His sister, Shanaya Kapoor, is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut soon. Most of Jahaan’s cousins, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, are also part of the entertainment industry.

3. Jahaan Kapoor graduated from the Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai, in 2023.

4. Jahaan has made an appearance in the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. His mother, Maheep Kapoor, along with Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, has starred in all three seasons.

5. Jahaan Kapoor is making his acting debut with an independent English film called 90 Feet from Home. The teaser of the crime drama set in the world of baseball has already been released. The movie is written and directed by Shams Charania. It also stars Olivia Le May, Lucy Barton, Toby Armour, and more. The trailer will be released soon.

Advertisement

6. Jahaan is a football fan. He has met David Beckham and has attended the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

7. He has an active Instagram account with 15.7K followers. Apart from his family members, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also follow him.

ALSO READ: Happy Lohri: 7 PICS of Bollywood celebs that give peek into their past celebrations; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Amitabh Bachchan and more