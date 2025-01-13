Happy Lohri: 7 PICS of Bollywood celebs that give peek into their past celebrations; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Amitabh Bachchan and more

Today, January 13, 2025, marks the festival of Lohri. This joyous day is a celebration of life, harvest, and the energy during the winter season. Many Bollywood stars engage in festivities annually and share glimpses on social media. Here is a look at some of the pictures from the past Lohri celebrations of actors:

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

This picture is from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first Lohri after marriage. Dressed in their warm jackets, the couple can be seen radiating happiness as they stand close to each other and look at the bonfire.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan took to X and shared a photograph on the occasion of Lohri. In a white kurta and cream shawl, he was seen throwing some flowers.

3. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Lohri as a married couple in 2024. Donning warm winter clothes, they posed alongside their friends and relatives during the celebration.

4. Sara Ali Khan

This picture is from 2019 when Sara Ali Khan celebrated Lohri with her mom Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo wore stunning ethnic suits and posed with the bonfire.

5. Kajol

In 2022, Kajol posted a heartwarming selfie as she extended Lohri wishes to her followers. In the picture, she held her son Yug in an embrace. Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgan and her son Danish Devgn also joined Kajol in the frame.

Advertisement

6. Sunny Deol

In 2024, Sunny Deol shared a snapshot with the bonfire and wrote, “Reflecting on the warmth of Lohri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighbourhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times.”

7. Neha Dhupia

Last year, Neha Dhupia dropped an adorable picture with her kids Mehr and Guriq as they celebrated Lohri.

Pinkvilla wishes you all a very happy Lohri!

ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Golden Temple with mom Bhavana and sister Rysa; enjoys delicious Naan Chole