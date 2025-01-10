Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor can’t stop hyping Jahaan Kapoor for debut film 90 Feet from Home; proud parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also join
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's son, Jahaan Kapoor, is all set to make his debut with the English movie 90 Feet from Home.
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's son, Jahaan Kapoor, is gearing up for his debut in an independent English film titled 90 Feet from Home. The teaser introducing Jahaan was recently unveiled by the makers. The Kapoor family, including Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, expressed their support on social media.
Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor re-shared the teaser on their Instagram stories, sending their best wishes to Jahaan Kapoor for his debut film.
Jahaan's sister Shanaya Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a post. She wrote, "here’s looking at you, kid #90FEETFROMHOME. @jahaankapoor26."
Proud dad Sanjay Kapoor penned, “90 Feet from Home” Teaser of “90 Feet from Home” is finally here! Witness the emotions, drama, and incredible performances that make this film so special. Trailer Coming Soon!!!."
Mom Maheep Kapoor also wrote, "90 Feet from Home” Teaser of “90 Feet from Home” is finally here! Witness the emotions, drama, and incredible performances that make this film so special. Trailer Coming Soon!!!."
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor tied the knot in 1997 and have two children: daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.
Shanaya has gained industry experience as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena, which starred her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya's initial debut was planned with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in a film titled Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Now, she is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under Mini Films, with Santoshi Singh directing, the film is co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla.
It promises a pure love story, a genre that has been scarce in recent years. The music, composed by Vishal Mishra, will feature melodious tracks performed by top singers.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan gets emotional as he remembers Sridevi at Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa trailer launch; ‘Mera sapna tha…’