Bhooth Bangla: Tabu expresses excitement about reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after Hera Pheri; ‘Really strange...’

Akshay Kumar and Tabu are all set to reunite for Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. While fans are eagerly waiting for the Hera Pheri pair to reunite on-screen, the actress also expressed her excitement in the most recent conversation. She mentioned collaborating with the actor-director feels like a home to her.

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Tabu talked about her upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which is being directed by Priyadarshan and co-stars Akshay Kumar. The actress is excited to collaborate with the actor-director duo after 2000-released, Hera Pheri and Ektaa Kapoor (producer) after Crew.

She mentioned that despite not meeting every day, there is a comfort between her and Akshay. She said, “ It’s really strange because I feel like I’m going home. I haven’t worked with Akshay or Priyadarshan for so many years. I haven’t even met Akshay in these past years, but there’s a comfort. It doesn’t feel like, “Oh my God, there’s something new starting", because these are people I’ve known for so long."

" I’m curious to see how it unfolds working with these two after so many years. I feel very at home," she further added.

It was only last month that Balaji Motion Pictures posted an image featuring Akshay Kumar and Tabu from the sets of Bhooth Bangla.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan’s directorial Bhooth Bangla was announced last year in September. It also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav in the key roles. Notably, Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about Rawal, Akshay and Rajpal's collaboration.

“It’s the return of the team which has brought about a smile on the face of cinema-going audiences from across generations. Bhooth Bangla is a perfect script that warrants their reunion, as every character has a trait that would evoke laughter. The idea is to create a unique comic experience with undertones of horror in the backdrop,” revealed a source close to the development.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, it is slated to release in the theaters on April 2, 2026.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have earlier collaborated on comedy films including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan.

