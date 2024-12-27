Year Ender 2024: 10 villains who sent chills down our spines; R.Madhavan in Shaitaan to Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again and more

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Protagonists dominate a storyline, but an antagonist makes it memorable. 2024 was a special year as we saw filmmakers becoming creative with villains in the film and making them more eerie than ever. As the year ends, let's recall and celebrate some of the most spine-chilling villains who left a mark on our minds during this big screen year. From their cunning mindset to ruthless actions, they terrified the audience this year.

Top 10 unforgettable villains from 2024

1. R. Madhavan in Shaitaan (Vanraj Kashyap)

R Madhavan, who always impresses us with his performance, left us spellbound in 2024 by playing the role of an occultist in Shaitaan. His role was haunting, ruthless, and menacing; he was clearly more powerful than the protagonist during the major portion of the film. He plays the role of Vanraj who iinfiltrates Ajay Devgn's family's home and uses their daughter as a pawn to fulfill his cunning plans. The character is both mysterious and calculated that would make you hate him yet you won't be able to stop praising the performance.

2. Aditya Shrivastava in Bhakshak

Aditya Shrivastava delivered a stellar performance in Bhakshak. He is a menacing and calculated villain. He plays the role of Bansi Sahu, the owner of a girl's shelter home in Bihar. But, under that pretext, he is responsible for their s*x*al exploitation. Whenever he appears on the screen, he leaves a lasting impact, proving why he remains one of the industry's most underrated actors.

3. Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor was certainly the biggest surprise as the antagonist in Singham Again. He plays the role of a modern Ravan Danger Lanka in the cop-drama film redefining on-screen villainy. He frightens the viewers from his spine-chilling entry to his eerie look and attention-grabbing presence. He is strong enough to take on a group of brave cops and has a cold-blooded demeanor, which makes him the perfect competitor for Ajay Devgn's Singham.

4. Vikrant Massey in Sector 36

Audiences have admired Vikrant Massey as a protagonist who fights all bad odds. But, he left fans shocked with his role as a cannibalistic serial killer in Sector 36. The movie is loosely based on the Nithari killings, and Massey, as a composed yet terrifying dark villain, who sends shivers audiences' spine.

5. Sarkata in Stree 2

One of the most talked-about villains in 2024 was Sarkata in Stree 2. It was portrayed by the actor Sunil Kumar, and CGI was made to make him more terrifying for the film. He plays the role of a monstrous spirit with a detachable head who kidnaps women in Chanderi and takes them hostage. The movie is an ideal combination of horror and humor. Also, Sarkata's eerie design and haunting scenes made him a standout villain.

6. Jaideep Ahlawat in Maharaj

Jaideep Ahlawat proved his versatility and surprised us with his role as Jadunath Maharaj In Maharaj. He is a cunning spiritual leader who exploits his devotees in the name of spirituality for his benefit. The actor brings a calm yet intimidating presence to the role. He is both sinister and a thought-provoking villain in 2024.

7. Gulshan Devaiah in Ulajh

Gulshan Devaiah, introduced as a Michelin Star chef, is later revealed as an ISI agent in Ulajh. His goodness is all deception, and he begins to blackmail Suhana Bhatia played by Janhvi Kapoor in the film. Devaiah's switch from a chef to a terrorist keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, making him one of the year's most captivating villains.

8. Jason Shah in Heeramandi

There were several grey characters in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, but Jason Shah was the ruthless villain in the show and left us impressed with his performance. He plays the role of a British police officer, Alastair Cartwright, with dangerous plans. He manipulates Sonakshi Sinha and plots against Mallikajaan and her close ones. He is a menacing, complex, and unpredictable villain who adds more suspense and darkness to the historical drama show.

9. Raghav Juyal in Kill

Raghav has already made fans laugh with his impressive sense of humor and entertained with his dancing skills. But he stepped back to the right from it and stole the show as a bloodthirsty bandit in Kill. He played the role of Fani, a ruthless dacoit who is the last to care about feelings and emotions. Fani is mostly seen covered in blood by harming others in a more raw avatar.

10. Sunny Kaushal in Phir Aaye Haseen Dilruba

Who knew the sweet Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal, would turn into a psychopath? He is introduced as a gentleman who develops feeling for Rani. As the layers peel off, he is uncovered as a Psychopath who killed several people closed to him in the past. The performance was chilling and mysterious, adding a much-needed interest later to Rani and Rishu's story.

Which villain scared you the most in 2024? Let us know in the comments!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

