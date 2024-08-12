‘How can he not be dating?’: Lim Ji Yeon comments on Revolver co-star Ji Chang Wook’s romantic life; watch

Co-stars Lim Ji Yeon and Ji Chang Wook from the recently released movie Revolver dish on the latter’s quiet dating life. A new YouTube video starring both actors has been released where they talk about various things, from their careers to working together. As the playful banter between the actors continues, they also reveal subtle hints about their romantic lives.

On August 12, 2024, on the YouTube channel Zzanbro Shin Dong Yeop, a video starring Ji Chang Wook and Lim Ji Yeon was released. The actors went on the talk show to promote their new movie Revolver. While discussing past projects, Ji Chang Wook revealed how he became close with his co-stars from The Worst of Evil.

The conversation took a surprising turn when Lim Ji Yeon cheekily asked about his first on-screen kiss with singer BIBI, which left him momentarily flustered. He explained that such scenes are more stressful and difficult than enjoyable.

However, the conversation became particularly interesting when Shin Dong Yeop noted how Ji Chang Wook had managed to keep his dating life private. The actor responded that he prefers to date and break up quietly, but Lim Ji Yeon chimed in, teasing, "I know everything!" She explained that, as fellow actors, they respect each other's privacy, but she couldn't resist adding that how can he not be dating someone when he is this handsome?

Ji Chang Wook appears in the leading role in the movie Revolver and his character is the main antagonist of the story. Jeon Do Yeon, who is renowned for her titular role in Kill Boksoon, also stars as the protagonist. Moreover, Jeon Do Yeon will also be appearing, having enjoyed immense recognition for her role in The Glory. Legendary actor Lee Jung Jae from Squid Game will also be joining the cast list.

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

