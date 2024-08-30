Pachinko 2 Ep 2 Recap and Review: Steve Noh's tragic return is tear-jerking, Lee Min Ho-Kim Min Ha hint at restarting romance

Pachinko Season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and more has been receiving praise for its amazing story and performances. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family. Season 2 explores deeper into the life of Sun Ja's family in 1945 Japan which is well in the middle of World War II. On the other hand, it also showcases Baek Solomon's struggle for success and to fit in 1989.

Pachinko Season 2 Recap and Review

Name : Pachinko Season 2

Premiere Date: 23 August, 2024

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Kang Hoon

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Creator: Soo Hugh

Writer: Based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Language: Korean, Japanese, English

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Pachinko Season 2 Episode 2 recap

The episode opens with kids in the streets of Japan playing war with their sticks and stones. While the children are playing, they spot the mailman who drops a letter at one of their homes. They soon realize that one of the kid's father passed away due to the war. As the game comes to an end, Noa guides Mozasu back home.

After reaching home, a strange man enters their home and Noa is quick to call out to his aunt. She rushes to see that it is his brother Baek Isak. But his condition seems worse. He keeps coughing and has bruises and scars all over his body. Sun Ja rushes to see her husband and even after seeing his condition, she does not lose hope and is determined to find a doctor.

Isak asks Noa to call on Pastor Hu. On the other hand, Mozasu goes to the post office to send a letter to Isak's brother Baek Yoseb about his father's return. But while sending the letter, the little boy reads what's written. The letter says that his father, Isak is dying.

As Pastor Hu arrives Isak asks everyone to leave except Noa. Isak confronts Hu that he was the one to report him but in the end, chooses to forgive him. This revelation though leaves Noa angry and hurt.

On the other hand, Sun Ja goes to Ko Han Su and asks for his help. He agrees to send a doctor but in return, he asks her to move to the countryside along with him and her family in order to be safe from the bombings. Sun Ja agrees.

The doctor comes and inspects Isak but alas, he only has a few hours left. He soon passes away and the family prepares for his funeral. But soon the sirens start blaring and the family has to leave with Ko Han Su in a hurry without a proper funeral.

In 1989, in Tokyo, Baek Solomon meets the old woman with the land once more. She discloses that the house is built upon the graves of the people who died in the war. Solomon convinces her to sell the land to him and comes up with a plan to destroy Abe.

Positives

Pachinko Season 2 has all the right elements of a period piece. It shows the harrowing reality of the times but without being on your face and gory. The beauty of the series lies in the subtleties and more in the showing than the saying. But the dialogues on the other hand are also as impactful. There are dialogues which would stay with the viewers for a long time.

The actors do an amazing job portraying their characters. Especially, Kim Kang Hoon and Kwon Eun Song as young Noa and Mozasu. Though the actors are very young, they brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

While only only 2 episodes of Pachinko Season 2 is out yet, and there is not much to complain about. The story is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Final Review

Pachinko Season 2 is without a doubt one of the best K-dramas of 2024. The drama seamlessly speaks volumes on tragedy, racism, family, consequences of war and much more.

In the first scene, while the kids are shown playing war, they do not understand the gravity. But as soon as they see the mailman delivering a letter to one of their families, the consequences can be felt in the silence of the children. Even after little Mozasu reads the letter with his own two eyes which says that his father is dying, the boy still picks up his courage and stays with his father till the end.

The series subtly gives away a lot of what the characters are feeling. All throughout Isak's death and his funeral, Sun Ja remains the strong mother and sister-in-law and doesn't shed a tear. It is only when she is alone with her former lover Ko Han Su, that she shows her weakness.

Episode 2 ends on a bittersweet note and effectively creates a hype for Episode 3.

