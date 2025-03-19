Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu's Hyper Knife release schedule: All episodes, streaming details and what to expect from Disney+ medical thriller

Hyper Knife is set to slice through the competition with its high-stakes medical thriller elements, captivating performances, and an intense storyline that will keep viewers hooked.

Starring Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu, this medical thriller is gearing up for its grand premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

With a perfect blend of suspense, drama, and medical intrigue, Hyper Knife is not just another medical series—it’s a battle of genius, ambition, and survival.

Fans won’t have to wait long for consecutive episodes, as the drama follows a strategic release pattern:

Episodes 1 and 2 – Premiering on March 19, 2025

Episodes 3 and 4 – Releasing on March 26, 2025

Episodes 5 and 6 – Dropping on April 2, 2025

Episodes 7 and 8 – Concluding on April 9, 2025

Each Wednesday, two new episodes will be available, ensuring a steady build-up of suspense and excitement.

Hyper Knife revolves around a gripping rivalry between two elite neurosurgeons: Jung Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin) and Choi Deok Hui (played by Sol Kyung Gu). Once mentor and pupil, their relationship spirals into a tense battle of skill, ethics, and personal vengeance.

Jung Se Ok, once celebrated as the world’s most promising neurosurgeon, sees her bright future crumble right in front of her after a devastating incident forces her out of the operating room.

She is forced to perform risky surgeries in an underground medical facility, where there are no regulations but lives are still at stake.

On the other hand, as a respected expert in the field, Choi Deok Hui continues to rule the neurosurgical community with his accuracy and strategic approach.

The wounds from the past reappear when fate brings the two protagonists together once more.

The drama also features a stellar supporting cast: Yoon Chan Young as Seo Yeong Ju, a dedicated ally of Jung Se Ok. Park Byung Eun as Han Hyeon Ho, an anesthesiologist who becomes a crucial part of Jung Se Ok’s journey.

Hyper Knife is penned by Kim Sun Hee and directed by Kim Jung Hyun, known for his work on Crazy Love and My Fellow Citizens.