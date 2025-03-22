Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 11-12 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect

Buried Hearts reached its second half with its lead, Park Hyung Sik finally snatching the baton of power from his perpetrators—the men of power who seek to destroy him. In this week's episodes, he initiates his quest for revenge after narrowly escaping yet another life-threatening ordeal. With a fierce determination, he unleashes his ruthless side, ensuring that his enemies face the consequences of their actions. He makes bold moves to take down his foes.

In episodes 9 and 10 of Buried Hearts, Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik) is attacked by Yeom Jang Seon's (Heo Joon Ho) hitman in the hospital, when unexpectedly Huh Il Do (Lee Hae Young) comes to his rescue. He himself was there to kill Seo Dong Ju, but after knowing that his son knows of his brutal intentions, he halts his act. Following that, Seo Dong Ju says that he will be using the fact that Huh Il Do attempted to murder him at sea to blackmail him from now onwards.

Seo Dong Ju also makes a big move by getting 'The Elder' (Ryu Seong Su) to order Yeom Jang Seon to make amends with Seo Dong Ju. Following that, Huh Il Do plans to take over the Daesan group soon so that 'The Elder' has no reason to seek the Swiss account money and protect Seo Dong Ju anymore. Meanwhile, flashbacks show Yeom Jang Seon knowing about Seo Dong Ju's real past and identity—Chu Seong Hyeon. Seo Dong Ju also finds out crucial details about his father.

Advertisement

To find out his next move, watch episodes 11 and 12 on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on March 28 and 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST). South Korean viewers can also stream it on the OTT site Wavve. The subsequent episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday. In another segment of the plot, Daesan Group's chairman's dementia and growing closeness to his illegitimate son lead his daughter to threaten his guy's mother to stay away from Seo Dong Ju for their safety. On the other hand, Seo Dong Ju is gearing up to expedite the process of getting the illegitimate son his father's name.